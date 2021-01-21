Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.

HWC traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.47. 333,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HWC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Hancock Whitney to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

