Harbor Group Inc. Makes New $233,000 Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 635 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.0% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded up $1.23 on Thursday, reaching $362.53. The company had a trading volume of 44,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.78 and a 200-day moving average of $356.75. The company has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

