Harbor Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,982 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,972,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $49.18.

