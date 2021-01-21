Harbor Group Inc. Takes $10.09 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 285,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,094,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,089. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

