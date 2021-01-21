Harbor Group Inc. Takes $452,000 Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises 0.3% of Harbor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,697,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9,205.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,397,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,923,000 after buying an additional 2,371,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,025,000 after buying an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $79,757,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $50,322,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,532 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $499,572.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

RTX traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $68.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.01, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

