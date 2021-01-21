Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.27

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) (LON:HAYD) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and traded as high as $7.70. Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 7,541,238 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.87. The company has a market capitalization of £24.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.27.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (HAYD.L) Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

