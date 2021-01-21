Head to Head Contrast: Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) & Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of Aqua America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aqua America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aqua America and Essential Utilities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America $838.09 million 12.05 $191.99 million $1.41 33.19 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.90 $224.54 million $1.47 31.84

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Aqua America. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aqua America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua America and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America 18.02% 8.81% 3.16% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Dividends

Aqua America pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Aqua America pays out 66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility and Risk

Aqua America has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Aqua America and Essential Utilities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Essential Utilities 0 3 4 1 2.75

Aqua America presently has a consensus price target of $52.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Essential Utilities has a consensus price target of $47.83, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given Aqua America’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aqua America is more favorable than Essential Utilities.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Aqua America on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party. It serves approximately three million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Philadelphia Suburban Corporation and changed its name to Aqua America, Inc. in 2004. Aqua America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

