Head-To-Head Review: Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) and Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics N/A N/A -$72.13 million ($2.99) -44.48 Kura Oncology N/A N/A -$63.14 million ($1.51) -23.22

Turning Point Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Turning Point Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Kura Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics N/A -23.81% -23.08% Kura Oncology N/A -30.96% -28.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Turning Point Therapeutics and Kura Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Kura Oncology 0 1 9 0 2.90

Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Kura Oncology has a consensus price target of $39.70, suggesting a potential upside of 13.23%. Given Kura Oncology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Oncology is more favorable than Turning Point Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Turning Point Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kura Oncology has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kura Oncology beats Turning Point Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients. The company's lead drug candidate repotrectinib is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase I/II trial called TRIDENT-1 for the treatment of patients with ROS1+ advanced non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and patients with ROS1+, NTRK+, or ALK+ advanced solid tumors. Its pipeline also includes multi-targeted drug candidates TPX-0046, a RET/SRC inhibitor; TPX-0022, a MET/CSF1R/SRC inhibitor; and TPX-0131, a preclinical ALK inhibitor. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies. It is also developing KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment of patients with tumors that have dysregulated activity due to mutations or other mechanisms in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia protein-protein interaction. Kura Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

