Head-To-Head Review: National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) and National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Danske Bank A/S alerts:

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $6.74 billion 2.38 $2.26 billion N/A N/A National Bank $325.35 million 3.39 $80.36 million $2.55 14.11

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danske Bank A/S and National Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67 National Bank 0 2 0 0 2.00

National Bank has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given National Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Bank is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and National Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 17.37% 7.08% 0.30% National Bank 23.03% 10.63% 1.33%

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. National Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Bank pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Danske Bank A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of National Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of National Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank beats Danske Bank A/S on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services. It also provides wealth and asset management, pension savings, and insurance solutions covering life, health, and accident; and mobile banking services. In addition, the company provides mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage, as well as trades in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Russia, Germany, Poland, the United States, India, and China. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and leases, such as working capital loans, equipment loans, lender finance loans, food and agriculture loans, government and non-profit loans, owner occupied commercial real estate loans, and other commercial loans and leases. The company also offers non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans consisting of loans on commercial properties, such as office buildings, warehouse/distribution buildings, multi-family, hospitality, and retail buildings; small business administration loans to support manufacturers, distributors, and service providers; term loans, line of credits, and real estate secured loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers treasury management solutions comprising online and mobile banking, commercial credit card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, electronic bill payment, lock box, remote deposit capture, merchant processing, cash vault, controlled disbursements, and fraud prevention services, as well as other auxiliary services, including account reconciliation, collections, repurchase accounts, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates through a network of 97 banking centers located in Colorado, the greater Kansas City area, New Mexico, Utah, and Texas. It also operates 127 ATMs. The company was formerly known as NBH Holdings Corp. and changed its name to National Bank Holdings Corporation in March 2012. National Bank Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.