Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.22

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $118.22 and last traded at $117.66, with a volume of 451232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.97.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Health Care Select Sector Index (the Index). The companies included in the Index are selected on the basis of general industry classification from a universe of companies defined by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Index (S&P 500).

