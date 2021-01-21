HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $58.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will announce sales of $58.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.00 million and the highest is $59.10 million. HealthStream reported sales of $62.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year sales of $241.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $241.01 million to $242.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $222.86 million, with estimates ranging from $214.92 million to $230.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Trigran Investments Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $6,412,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HealthStream by 91.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 428,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 204,539 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HealthStream by 52.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 426,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 147,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in HealthStream by 36.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter valued at $1,283,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSTM stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 88,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,935. The stock has a market cap of $802.09 million, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.98.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

