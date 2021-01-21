HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for HeidelbergCement in a research note issued on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

HDELY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of HDELY stock opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $16.80.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

