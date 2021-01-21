Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hess by 12.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 2,497.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 180,207 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hess by 16.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Hess from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

HES opened at $62.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $423,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

