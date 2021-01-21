Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of HXGBY opened at $91.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $93.70.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial landscapes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

