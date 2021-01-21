HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

HPR opened at $10.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.50. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $3.51. HighPoint Resources had a negative net margin of 367.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPoint Resources news, CEO R Scot Woodall sold 13,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $178,350.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim W. Mogg sold 6,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $77,420.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,230 shares of company stock valued at $317,270 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,955,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,143,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 401.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 125,240 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

