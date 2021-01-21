Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.22.

HIW has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $40.56. 1,119,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,271. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 40.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,026,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,470.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,815,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 1,699,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 57.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,698,000 after buying an additional 396,894 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,957,000 after buying an additional 238,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1,609.6% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 221,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,432,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

