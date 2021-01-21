Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

