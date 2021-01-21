Hilltop (HTH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Hilltop to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hilltop to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $33.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.
Hilltop Company Profile
Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.
