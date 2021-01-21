Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.20

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $604.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hilltop by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,468,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP increased its position in Hilltop by 53.2% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilltop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hilltop by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 232,639 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hilltop by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,269,000 after buying an additional 90,291 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

