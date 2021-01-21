HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $24,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HNI by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

NYSE HNI opened at $34.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55. HNI Co. has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti lifted their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $419,697.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,195 shares of company stock worth $4,004,284. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.