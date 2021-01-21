Hock Ming Ting Sells 12,594 Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 12,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $55,791.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,691 shares in the company, valued at $459,351.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hock Ming Ting also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Hock Ming Ting sold 1,600 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $7,024.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $43,300.00.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of Trio-Tech International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00.

Trio-Tech International stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Trio-Tech International has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

