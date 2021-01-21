Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HMLP. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.75.

HMLP stock opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $540.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

