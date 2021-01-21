HOMIHELP 1-Day Volume Tops $42,024.00 (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One HOMIHELP token can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00005180 BTC on exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $42,024.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

HOMIHELP Token Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

Buying and Selling HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

