Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hormel Foods by 29.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,594,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,856,000 after acquiring an additional 590,024 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,517,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,186,000 after acquiring an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 158.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 476,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,972,000 after purchasing an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 701,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 243,948 shares during the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

