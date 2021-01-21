Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) Price Target Increased to GBX 679 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) (LON:HWDN) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (HWDN.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 644 ($8.41).

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 688.40 ($8.99) on Monday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 394 ($5.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 736.80 ($9.63). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 687.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 610.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.85. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 30.06.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

