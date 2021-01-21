HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,412.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $7,412.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,431.11 or 1.00298020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00024256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.05 or 0.00332231 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $197.28 or 0.00574664 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.26 or 0.00160983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002071 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00029594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004130 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

