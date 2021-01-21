Hudson Capital Management LLC Acquires 9,223 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 157.6% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.67. 85,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,760,933. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $139.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.32.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

