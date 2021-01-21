Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 155,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. UBS Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

