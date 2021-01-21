Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 511 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,933,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 14,755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,501. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.68 and a 12 month high of $126.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.78 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

