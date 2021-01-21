Hudson Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,225 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts accounts for 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 11,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 51,326 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $146.68. 11,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.70 and its 200 day moving average is $133.24. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.24.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,004. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.