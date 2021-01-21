Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Shares Gap Up to $11.25

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $14.05. Hudson Global shares last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 298 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Global, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSON)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

