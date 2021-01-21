Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $20.64, but opened at $19.17. Humanigen shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 13,237 shares trading hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $990,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253,532 shares in the company, valued at $123,882,468.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 218,623 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $345,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $1,046,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $5,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

