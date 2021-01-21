Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,007 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 36,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUN opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $399,118.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

