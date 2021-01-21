HWG Holdings LP Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. OTR Global upgraded Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.43.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.95. 27,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,529,328. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.50 and a 52-week high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

