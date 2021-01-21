HWG Holdings LP Buys 813 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HWG Holdings LP grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 266,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,285. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $76.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.70.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

