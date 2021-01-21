HWG Holdings LP Grows Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6,509.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Garmin makes up approximately 0.9% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after buying an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 318,819 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Garmin by 171.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 217,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Garmin by 54.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,924,000 after purchasing an additional 196,733 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Garmin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,275,000 after purchasing an additional 194,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $123.72. 3,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,986. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 8,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,005,010.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.