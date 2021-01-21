HWG Holdings LP Has $116,000 Stock Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

NASDAQ NMFC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.77. 2,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,311. New Mountain Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,175.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.47 million. Analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director David Ogens purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $28,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.