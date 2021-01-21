HWG Holdings LP Has $46,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 402.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,282,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $260.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.03. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $259.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.