HWG Holdings LP Has $494,000 Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XEL traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $65.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.70. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

A number of brokerages have commented on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

