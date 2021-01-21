HWG Holdings LP Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,099 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,000. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.90.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $146.99. 9,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,689. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.68, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $159.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.54.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

