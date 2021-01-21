HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $523,764.58 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $523,764.58 and $326.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00050034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00120440 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00073188 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00255352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00064256 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,003.64 or 0.94279138 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

