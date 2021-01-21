Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Icade in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Icade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Icade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDMGF opened at $82.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25. Icade has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $105.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

