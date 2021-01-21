ICON Price Reaches $0.78 (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00002221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $453.91 million and approximately $92.19 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 583,686,331 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.