iExec RLC (RLC) Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $102.98 million and approximately $20.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00003979 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 28.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00062694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.00 or 0.00529037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005953 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00041538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,279.40 or 0.03958264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

RLC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

