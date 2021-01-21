Ignition (IC) Trading Down 63.1% This Week

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.0691 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $95,193.24 and approximately $110.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ignition has traded down 63.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,593.13 or 1.00101635 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012999 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000211 BTC.

About Ignition

IC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,390,030 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,376,857 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

