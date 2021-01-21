IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN trimmed its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in IHS Markit by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 405.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 43.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INFO traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 14,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,358. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $101.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,218 shares in the company, valued at $9,906,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,882 shares of company stock worth $1,434,500. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

