Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Sets New 1-Year High at $407.36

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $407.36 and last traded at $398.72, with a volume of 3551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $403.54.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.14.

Get Illumina alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $66,671.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $96,751.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,258.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,864 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,640 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 125.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,717 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $182,270,000 after buying an additional 327,887 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,474,086 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $455,611,000 after buying an additional 322,674 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,581,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Illumina by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 280,523 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $86,704,000 after buying an additional 170,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $55,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.