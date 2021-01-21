iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Trading 12.1% Higher

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) traded up 12.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.91 and last traded at $5.55. 110,465 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 47,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.03 million during the quarter. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 20,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $986,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

