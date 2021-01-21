IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director George Arthur Gorzynski Sells 50,000 Shares

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) Director George Arthur Gorzynski sold 50,000 shares of IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$45,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$170,170.

Shares of CVE:IPT traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.99. 460,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,611. IMPACT Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of C$130.99 million and a PE ratio of -247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.92.

Get IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) alerts:

IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) (CVE:IPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPACT Silver Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It operates San Ramon Deeps, Mirasol, and Cuchara-Oscar silver mines. The company owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District and the Capire Mineral District covering 357 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPACT Silver Corp. (IPT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.