Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.97

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.97 and last traded at $14.66, with a volume of 85617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impala Platinum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.