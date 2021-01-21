Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$25.88.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) alerts:

IMO traded down C$0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting C$26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,377. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$19.39 billion and a PE ratio of -44.67. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$34.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -146.67%.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.